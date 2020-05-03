Gruszka, Frances M. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Loving mother of Eugene and the late Walter Gruszka; devoted grandmother of five, great-grandmother of ten; fond sister of Mary (the late Stanley) Mistarz and the late Helen (the late Leonard) Olejniczak; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of the Rhine Post VFW #2729 Auxiliary, St. Camillus Golden Agers and Rosary Sodality, 23rd Ward Seniors, Garfield Ridge Seniors and the SSSSO Organization Due to the COVID-19 concerns, visitation and funeral services will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Richard-Midway Funeral Home. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.