|
|
Dolan, Frances E. (nee Pertll) Age 100. Longtime resident of Palos Heights. Beloved wife of the Late James E. Dolan; loving mother of the late James, Jr. (Pat), Marilyn Gillette, Gerald (Jan), Brian (Carolyn), Raymond, David (Christy) and Lynda (Margot Miller); dearest grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 26; great-great-grandmother of one; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the Kerry Funeral Home, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Member of St. Alexander and Palos Heights Senior Clubs. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Palos Community Hospital Hospice, 15295 E. 127th Street, Lemont, IL 60439. www.kerryfh.com - 708.361.4235 - www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2019