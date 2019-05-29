|
Dodaro, Frances Age 87, of Bolingbrook. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Anthony (Vickie), Pamela (Fredrick) Coder, Angelique (Christopher) Capalbo, and Antoinette (Paul) Bria; dogmother of Fletcher; dearest grandmother of Teresa, Guilia, and, Anthony; great-grandmother of five; fond sister of Gloria (Jack) Amaro, Angie Picchetti, Rena (the late Dave) Pifer, and the late Frank (Toni) Picchetti; sister-in-law, Stella Cacccamo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frances was a proud member of the Levy Senior Center. Visitation, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 530 W. Boughton Rd. (1 miles West of Rt. 53, at Schmidt Rd.), Bolingbrook. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Information: (630) 759-1212 or www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2019