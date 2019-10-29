|
|
Daliege, Frances J. Passed away on October 27, 2019, at the age of 80. Devoted daughter of the late William and late Stephanie; fond sister of five brothers and five sisters; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at The Schmaedeke Funeral Home, located at 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL 60482, with a funeral service beginning promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. For more information, call 708-448-6000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 29, 2019