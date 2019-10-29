Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Frances Daliege Obituary
Daliege, Frances J. Passed away on October 27, 2019, at the age of 80. Devoted daughter of the late William and late Stephanie; fond sister of five brothers and five sisters; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at The Schmaedeke Funeral Home, located at 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL 60482, with a funeral service beginning promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. For more information, call 708-448-6000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 29, 2019
