|
|
Cichocki, Frances M. Age 98, a life full of love. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Cichocki; loving mother of Joseph M. Cichocki and Cynthia L. (John) Kanton; cherished grandmother of Joseph Michael Stevenson, the late Stephanie Lynn Stevenson, the late Nicole Marie Stevenson and the late Marcella Ann Stevenson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest to St. Damian Church for Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019