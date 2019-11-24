Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Cichocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Cichocki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Cichocki Obituary
Cichocki, Frances M. Age 98, a life full of love. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Cichocki; loving mother of Joseph M. Cichocki and Cynthia L. (John) Kanton; cherished grandmother of Joseph Michael Stevenson, the late Stephanie Lynn Stevenson, the late Nicole Marie Stevenson and the late Marcella Ann Stevenson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest to St. Damian Church for Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -