Frances Bansemer
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Frances Bansemer Obituary
Bansemer, Frances D. (nee Easterhouse) Beloved wife of Edward Bansemer; loving mother of David (Adrienne) and Brian Bansemer; devoted grandmother of Luke; cherished sister of Raymond "Bud" (Dorothy) Easterhouse; dearest aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019
