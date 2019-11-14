|
Bansemer, Frances D. (nee Easterhouse) Beloved wife of Edward Bansemer; loving mother of David (Adrienne) and Brian Bansemer; devoted grandmother of Luke; cherished sister of Raymond "Bud" (Dorothy) Easterhouse; dearest aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019