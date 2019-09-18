Home

Frances A. Potocki


1921 - 2019
Potocki, Frances A. (nee Gurke). Beloved wife of the Late Arthur Potocki C.P.D.; loving mother of Susan Potocki, Kathleen (Gary) Stanley, and Mary Ellen (John) Bartelt; proud grandmother of Brent (Alexandra) Stanley, Amie Bartelt, Kelly Stanley, and Sean (Maggie) Bartelt; dear great-grandmother of August, Maeve and Gavin; cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Rene Goupil Church. A Mass in Celebration of Frances' life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Frances' family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 18, 2019
