Manley , Frances A.
Frances A. Manley nee Speaker age 79, passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Andrew Manley. Loving mother to John (Terry), Joseph, James (Stacie), and Jerome. Grandmother to Michael (Ashley) and Morgan. Great-grandmother to Brendan, Conor and Elena. A Memorial Mass will be Held Thursday December 3, 2020 at St. Christina Catholic Church in Chicago, IL by invitation only due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Please contact the family for further service details
