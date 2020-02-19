Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Franca Chiappetta Obituary
Chiappetta, Franca (nee Covello), age 86, passed away on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Franca was the beloved wife of Benito for 59 wonderful years; loving mother of Mary (Tom) Koval, Joann (Dan) Baumgardner and Antonella "Toni" (Nick) Campana; dearest daughter of the late Emilia and Giovanni Covello; cherished grandmother of Tony (Damon) and Sabrina Koval, Alex Ferrara, Matthew Baumgardner, Ariana Ferrara, Hailey Koval and Ben Baumgardner; great-grandmother of Layla Ferrara; dear sister of Franco Covello, and Franca was preceded in death by nine other siblings. She was a fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for a Mass at 10:30 a.m. The entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines, IL. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2020
