Chiappetta, Franca (nee Covello), age 86, passed away on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Franca was the beloved wife of Benito for 59 wonderful years; loving mother of Mary (Tom) Koval, Joann (Dan) Baumgardner and Antonella "Toni" (Nick) Campana; dearest daughter of the late Emilia and Giovanni Covello; cherished grandmother of Tony (Damon) and Sabrina Koval, Alex Ferrara, Matthew Baumgardner, Ariana Ferrara, Hailey Koval and Ben Baumgardner; great-grandmother of Layla Ferrara; dear sister of Franco Covello, and Franca was preceded in death by nine other siblings. She was a fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for a Mass at 10:30 a.m. The entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines, IL. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2020