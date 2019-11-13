Home

HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
View Map
Floyd Morris Obituary
Morris, Floyd Aaron 92, passed away at his nursing home in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara of 71 years; daughters, Karen and Rebecca; sons, Jeffery and Joseph; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Daniel. Floyd's family and friends knew him as a kind and giving man, who always knew the right thing to say. He was known for his long, entertaining stories, which he repeated often. The wake will be held November 16, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 147th St., Midlothian, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019
