1/1
Florin Frenc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frenc, Florin

God must have needed another angel in heaven- one that loved his family with all his heart and soul, loved helping children with special needs, loved his fur babies with all his might, and loved his travels and fervent appetite to see the world for all its goodness and its glory.

With deepest sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Florin Frenc on Friday, November 20, 2020, age 50. He is survived by his loving father, Jonice Frenc; his loving mother, Mandra Onuc (John); his sister, Tina Frenc (Peter); his grandmother, Florika Frenc; his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Those whose life he had touched for a reason, a season, or a lifetime lost a shining light in their lives.

A funeral service is scheduled for 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Meiszner Funeral Home located at 5624 Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Burial is set for Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago, IL.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Meiszner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Burial
01:00 PM
Rosehill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meiszner Funeral Home
5624 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 736-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lori Birkeneder
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved