Frenc, Florin
God must have needed another angel in heaven- one that loved his family with all his heart and soul, loved helping children with special needs, loved his fur babies with all his might, and loved his travels and fervent appetite to see the world for all its goodness and its glory.
With deepest sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Florin Frenc on Friday, November 20, 2020, age 50. He is survived by his loving father, Jonice Frenc; his loving mother, Mandra Onuc (John); his sister, Tina Frenc (Peter); his grandmother, Florika Frenc; his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Those whose life he had touched for a reason, a season, or a lifetime lost a shining light in their lives.
A funeral service is scheduled for 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Meiszner Funeral Home located at 5624 Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.
Burial is set for Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago, IL.
