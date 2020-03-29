|
Leszczewicz, Florian Casimir "Les" 91, of Syracuse, passed away on March 24, 2020 at Loretto after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. He was the son of Francis and Veronica Leszczewicz. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII and became a lifetime member of the VFW. Born and raised in Chicago, he was an avid bowler and sometime golfer, and he loved baseball and couldn't have been happier when his Cubbies won the World Series in 2016. He will be remembered for his easy smile and fun-loving spirit. He retired from Castwell Products in Skokie, Illinois and moved to Syracuse 15 years later, to be with his daughter and son-in-law, where he enjoyed volunteering as an adult literacy tutor, and going to concerts, summer festivals, and especially the NYS Fair. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy; his sisters Harriet Metz, Helen Eatman and Tess Rzeczkowski, and his brothers Phil and Stanley; surviving are his daughter Cheryl (Thomas Mueller), his sons Lawrence (Claudia), Mark, Philip and Michael; his grandchildren Lisa, Heather, Adam, Philip Jr., Jason, Michael Jr. and Joshua, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express thanks to Loretto for the wonderful, compassionate care given to Les. Services will be held at a later date. He will be buried in the Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Symphoria or to the CNY Jazz Arts Foundation. Share condolences at www.shepardsonfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020