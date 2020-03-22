Home

Florian Donatelli


1929 - 2020
Florian Donatelli Obituary
Donatelli, Florian I. MADISON, Wis.-Florian I. Donatelli, 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at The Cottages in Madison. Florian was born October. 21, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., the beloved son of Ferdinand Donatelli and Marie (Butler) Donatelli. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sisters, Anthony, Margaret Rotman, Anna Mae McCauley, Raymond; and nephew, Scott Dvorak. Florian is survived by his brother, Edgar (Mary Ann) Donatelli; sister, Genevieve (Robert) Dvorak; brother-in-law, William McCauley, eight nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends. In 1947, Florian entered the Christian Brothers. He went on to earn his Masters in English and taught for over 20 years in the Christian Brother High Schools throughout the Midwest. After leaving the Christian Brothers he worked in various substance abuse organizations including The Pines in Janesville, Wis. and retiring from Creative Community Services in Madison. Very important to him was the fellowship, support and his 50+ years as a member of A.A. Florian will be lovingly remembered by his family and extensive A.A. family for his sharp sense of humor and his selflessness. Thanks for the memories. A special thank you to Kathy and the staff of Heartland Hospice, the doctors and nurses at Meriter Hospital in Madison and the staff at The Cottages of Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date at Providence of God in Chicago, Ill. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Chicago, Ill. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderon East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2020
