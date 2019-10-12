Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wollschlager Funeral Home
3604 S Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 523-0196
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wollschlager Funeral Home
3604 S Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60609
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Wollschlager Funeral Home
3604 S Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Peter and Paul Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Wilk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Wilk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Wilk Obituary
Wilk, M. Florence, (nee Pieprzycki) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Tom (Marie), Dr. Dave (Dr. Kathleen), Bob, Diane (Cornelius) Rodgers; cherished Grandma of Anna (Scott) Simons, Andy C.F.D. (Annette), Michael (Katie), Elizabeth, and Matthew; Great-Grandma of Henry and Ben Simons; dear sister of Eleanor Decker; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, October 14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Wollschlager Funeral Home, 3604 S. Hoyne St., Chicago, IL 60609 to S.S. Peter and Paul Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or . For Funeral info, 773-547-3840.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now