Wilk, M. Florence, (nee Pieprzycki) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Tom (Marie), Dr. Dave (Dr. Kathleen), Bob, Diane (Cornelius) Rodgers; cherished Grandma of Anna (Scott) Simons, Andy C.F.D. (Annette), Michael (Katie), Elizabeth, and Matthew; Great-Grandma of Henry and Ben Simons; dear sister of Eleanor Decker; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, October 14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Wollschlager Funeral Home, 3604 S. Hoyne St., Chicago, IL 60609 to S.S. Peter and Paul Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or . For Funeral info, 773-547-3840.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 12, 2019