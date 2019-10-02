Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
8:45 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Richard
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Sienkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Sienkowski


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Sienkowski Obituary
Sienkowski, Florence (nee Laba), 93; beloved wife of the late Edward A. Sienkowski; loving mother of Edward F. Sienkowski ; devoted daughter of the late Sophie (nee Osybko) and late Frank Laba; dear sister of the late Matthew (late Helen) and late Walter (late Theresa) Laba; dearest sister-in-law of Theresa (late Rudy) Sienkowski; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. VisitationThursday, October 3, 2019, 2-8:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 South Archer Avenue, Willow Springs.FuneralFriday, October 4, 2019, 8:45 a.m.from the funeral home to the Church of St. Richard. Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Justice.(708) 839.8999or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now