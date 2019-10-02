|
|
Sienkowski, Florence (nee Laba), 93; beloved wife of the late Edward A. Sienkowski; loving mother of Edward F. Sienkowski ; devoted daughter of the late Sophie (nee Osybko) and late Frank Laba; dear sister of the late Matthew (late Helen) and late Walter (late Theresa) Laba; dearest sister-in-law of Theresa (late Rudy) Sienkowski; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. VisitationThursday, October 3, 2019, 2-8:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 South Archer Avenue, Willow Springs.FuneralFriday, October 4, 2019, 8:45 a.m.from the funeral home to the Church of St. Richard. Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Justice.(708) 839.8999or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019