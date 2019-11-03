|
Salkin, Florence Florence Salkin nee Cooper, age 95. Beloved mother of Leslie (Stuart) Dubin and Julie (Steve) Rifkin. Proud grandmother of Brian (Iram) Dubin, Ashley (Joshua Kaplan) Rifkin and Andrew (Kalee Martinovics) Rifkin. Cherished great grandmother of Alxiss. Cherished daughter of the late Leon and the late Rose Cooper. Dear sister of Dr. Marvin (Marcia) Cooper, David (the late Carol) Cooper, the late Ralph (the late Audrey) Cooper and sister-in-law of Barbara (the late Alvin) Barasch and the late Eleanor (the late Julius) Engel. Service Tuesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. Memorials in her memory to Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.templebeth-el.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019