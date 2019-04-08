Home

Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jane DeChantel Church
Rusnak, Florence Dorothy (nee Milanski) Age 95, of Chicago. At rest April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Kenneth (the late Mary Fran), Janice (Joseph) Burke, Vincent (Eileen), and Kathleen (William) Singraber; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Kyle, Carly (Alex), Joseph, Emily (Matt), Catherine, Devin, Thomas, and Daniel; dearest great-grandmother of William, Gavin, and Rory. Preceded in death by her parents, the late Vincent and Katherine Milanski; and her siblings, the late Virge, Evelyn, and Edwin. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wedensday, April 10, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, to St. Jane DeChantel Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday April 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Information: (773) 586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 8, 2019
