Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Romeoville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Rumsas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Rumsas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence Rumsas Obituary
Rumsas, Florence "Flo" Age 87, of Plainfield, IL, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Loving aunt of James (the late Frances) Matual; dearest sister of the late Katherine (the late James) Matual and the late Marie (tje late William) Young; cherished great-aunt of Linda (Rory) Anderson, Mark (Patricia) Matual, Susan (Pete) Danet, David (Sandra) Matual, and Lisa Matual; and great-great-aunt of nine. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL. Funeral service Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Download Now