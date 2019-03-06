|
|
Rumsas, Florence "Flo" Age 87, of Plainfield, IL, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Loving aunt of James (the late Frances) Matual; dearest sister of the late Katherine (the late James) Matual and the late Marie (tje late William) Young; cherished great-aunt of Linda (Rory) Anderson, Mark (Patricia) Matual, Susan (Pete) Danet, David (Sandra) Matual, and Lisa Matual; and great-great-aunt of nine. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL. Funeral service Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019