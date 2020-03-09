Home

Services
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Florence P. Doria Obituary
Doria, Florence P. (nee Pignato) Beloved wife of Patrick; loving mother of Nicole Doria; beloved daughter of the late John and Marie Pignato; dear sister of the late Sam (the late Viola) Pignato, the late Concetta Delfino, Angeline (Paul) Shurchay, John Jr. (Barbara) Pignato, Esther Strzyzynski, Mary (the late Dennis) Korpan, and Mario (the late Jean) Pignato; sister in law of Tom (Joanne) Doria, Rosann (Mike) Grillo, and Margie (Phil) LaGiglio; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to Nativity of Our Lord Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donation to Gift of Hope (giftofhope.org) appreciated. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 9, 2020
