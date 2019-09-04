Home

Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 735-7521
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
View Map
Florence Kress Obituary
Kress, Florence E. Longtime resident of Brighton Park, peacefully passed away August 30, 2019, surrounded by family at the age of 90. Florence was born June 6, 1929, to Leon Baran and Catherine Baran (nee Maziarka). She was a loving sister to the late Eugene (Norien) Baran, Leon (Rosemarie) Baran, Loretta (Earl) Carlisle and survived by sisters, Alice Baran and Jeanette (late Walter) Krueger. Florence was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Kress. She is survived by her loving children, Frank (Sue) Kress, Judith Kress, Phyllis (late Dennis) Noto, JoAnn Kress, Donna (Eric) Ipock, as well as over 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation to be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at Szykowny Funeral Home, 4901 S Archer Ave., Chicago, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Chapel Service followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her!
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 4, 2019
