Fitzgerald, Florence I. "Flo" (nee Adamek). Suddenly. Beloved wife of Patrick W. "Bill" Fitzgerald; loving mother of Jacki (Ken) Frederking, Pat (Stacy) Fitzgerald and Tricia (James Haworth) Fitzgerald; cherished grandmother of Cora, Kaylee, Jack, Sydney, Ryan, Macy, Jake, Brendan, Mickey, Zane and Brody; loving sister of Gerald (late Nancy) Adamek, Carol (Bill) Wedel, Tom (Noel) Adamek and the late Louis (late Dolly) Adamek, late Richard (late Mildred) Adamek and late Roberta; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Friday, 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019