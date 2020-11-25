1/
Florence Elaine Cesario
1935 - 2020
Cesario , Florence Elaine

Florence Elaine Cesario, née Beil, born into life 8/17/1935 deceased 11/20/2020 loving wife to Donald (the barber) Cesario, loving mother and mother-in-law to Michael (Patricia), Janice Fijal (Phil), James (Patricia) and Mark (Tammy). Loving grandmother to the "Perfect 12"; Great-grandmother to 11. Funeral Services: Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 am Our Lady of Saint Germaine Church 9711 S. Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Mass will be live-streamed, link will be available on the Blake-Lamb website. www.blakelamboaklawn.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Saint Germaine Church
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
