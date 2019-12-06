|
|
Comiso, Florence J. "Rafaela" (nee Coda) Beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Carol (late Jerome) McCarthy, Tom (Mary), Janice (late James) LaPorte, Catherine (late Joseph) Lawler, Georgeann (Frank) Losurdo, Carrie (Frank) Worth and James; cherished nana, great-nana and little nana of many; devoted daughter of the late George and Carrie Coda; dear sister of the late Jim (late Lucy) Coda, late Dominic (late Rose) Coda, late Catherine (late Renaldo) Ciaccia and the late Rosemarie (late Frank) Sarelli; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019