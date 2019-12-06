Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Comiso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Comiso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Comiso Obituary
Comiso, Florence J. "Rafaela" (nee Coda) Beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Carol (late Jerome) McCarthy, Tom (Mary), Janice (late James) LaPorte, Catherine (late Joseph) Lawler, Georgeann (Frank) Losurdo, Carrie (Frank) Worth and James; cherished nana, great-nana and little nana of many; devoted daughter of the late George and Carrie Coda; dear sister of the late Jim (late Lucy) Coda, late Dominic (late Rose) Coda, late Catherine (late Renaldo) Ciaccia and the late Rosemarie (late Frank) Sarelli; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -