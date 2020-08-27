1/
Flora Mary Grippo
Grippo, Flora Mary

Flora Mary Grippo, 98, beloved daughter of Donato and Carmela De Bonis Grippo, sister of the late Maria, and Theodore (Marlene) Grippo; aunt of Theodore, Daniel, Patricia and the late Barbara Grippo, and Theresa (Carl) Stanley; great-aunt of Anthony (Andriana) Grippo, and Conor and Lauren Stanley; great-great-aunt of James, Nathan and Alaina Grippo; and friend of many. She taught English at Lakeview High School in Chicago, retiring as Chair of the English Department, and thereafter was a longtime volunteer at the Coalition Ecclesia Dei. Funeral mass at St. John Cantius, Friday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m. Interment private at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts to St. John Cantius Church are appreciated. Arrangements handled by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. For info 773-889-1700

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Cantius
