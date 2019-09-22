Home

Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Abe Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Elwood, IL
Felix Vitaliano


1931 - 2019
Vitaliano, Felix Charles Age 88, born in Chicago on February 5, 1931, has passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. Father to three: Elizabeth (Vitaliano) Crocilla-Lagasse, Russell Vitaliano and Patricia (Vitaliano) Koch. Grandfather to six: Jon Russell Crocilla, Ryan Koch, Austin Vitaliano, Samantha Koch, Luc Lagasse, and Jake Lagasse. Felix was an honorably discharged Korean War Veteran (Sergeant). A dedicated lifelong employee of Illinois Bell (AT & T) working his way from repairman to foreman. Beyond retirement, he enjoyed participating in volleyball, listening to jazz and opera, relaxing with neighborhood friends and running his successful telecommunications company. He was his own man and lived life on his own terms. Felix will be laid to rest at the Abe Lincoln Memorial Cemetery honoring war vets in Elwood, IL on September 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
