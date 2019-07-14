Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Kubik, Felix Former CFICF newsreel cameraman for WGN T.V. for 33 years and former photographer for the Sun-Times passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2019. Felix was a World War II veteran in the Army Air Corps, First motion picture unit under General Henry (Hap) Arnold. Felix's beautiful life will forever be cherished by his loving wife, Cathy; his three children, Gregory Kubik, Gerald (Mary) Kubik, Donna (Tom) O'Boyle; grandfather to Cynthia, Brenton, Roberta, Andrew, David, Michelle, Lynn Anna, and Matthew; as well as three great-grandchildren, Juniper, Shelby and August. For more information about Felix's life story, please visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019
