Felix Donofrio
Donofrio , Felix

Donofrio, Felix "Phil," 98, of Lemont, IL died peacefully on August 27, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL. He was a proud WWII Navy Veteran and loving husband of the late Jacqueline D. nee Hopper. Beloved father of Jacqueline (the late Daniel) Kohler; Robert (Irene); and Lisa Donofrio (Robert Wild). Dear grandfather of the late Kim (Randy) Winters; the late Bryan, the late Teri, and the late Scott Oberg; Laurie (Michael) Coots; the late Tammy (Michael) Jensan; Larry Oberg; Barbara (Thomas) Mirkes; Kerrie (William) Berry; Robert S. Donofrio, Jr.; Andrea Donofrio; and Charles, Madeline, and Sarah Wild. Fond great-grandfather of Stephanie (Noel) Belton; Angela Garcia; Brandon (Jennifer) Zuro; Ashley Zuro; Robert Radosevich; Arron (Stephanie) Radosevich; Daniel (Alisha) Oberg; Jacqualine and Sterling Stafford; Catrina, Alexis, and Scotti Oberg; James, Jennifer, and Andrew Phelps; and William Weslake Berry. Devoted great-great-grandfather of Jordan Woolery; Reina and Domanic Garcia; Owen and Cole Zuro; Grace, Taylor, and Martha Radosevich; Braden Oberg; and Charlie Phelps. Dear brother of the late Joseph, the late Anthony, the late Alexander, the late Angelo, the late Emily, the late Antonette and the late John. Doting son of the late Alexander and the late Lucia (nee Phillipo). Phil will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date when we can all celebrate safely. Please consider a donation in Phil's memory to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
