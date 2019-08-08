|
|
Zaworski, Felicia A. (nee Lupa) Age 86, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Zaworski; loving mother of Thomas S. Zaworski and Laura M. (Regina L. Pannell) Miller; cherished gamie of Elizabeth F. (Brit) Capizzano; dear sister of Alice DuPraw; aunt to Ricky (Susan) DuPraw, Larry DuPraw and Randy DuPraw; loving great aunt to Damon and Dylan DuPraw. Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral Saturday, August 10, 2019, prayers 8:30 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park, IL. Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. For more information, 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019