Zinder, Faye Faye Zinder nee Robinson, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Julian Zinder. Loving mother of David and Seth (Nancy). Proud grandmother of Sophie and Gabriel. Graveside service Friday 11AM at Shalom Memorial Park (Section III Ramah), 1700 S. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to may be made to the Ark, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019
