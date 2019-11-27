|
Zinder, Faye Faye Zinder nee Robinson, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Julian Zinder. Loving mother of David and Seth (Nancy). Proud grandmother of Sophie and Gabriel. Graveside service Friday 11AM at Shalom Memorial Park (Section III Ramah), 1700 S. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to may be made to the Ark, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019