Al-Taqi, Farid Farid Al-Taqi transitioned onApril 21, 2019, at the age of 73, after a brief and vigorous battle with pancreatic cancer.Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1945 to Fred Warren and Annabelle Warren Arnett (nee Christopher). Farid attended Glenville High School and then Ohio University. He was a member of the Omega Phi Psi fraternity. In Cleveland, Farid was an account executive for two local television stations, WUAB and WKBF. This experience led him to try his hand at entrepreneurship and he started his own Advertising agency, Sunstar. Later Farid took a position with Johnson Products Company, a Chicago organization, which inspired him to consider relocating to the city after an initial visit. In 1985, Farid did in fact move to Chicago, beginning his career as a Comcast Representative before joining Lucent (ATT) Technologies to become its top selling senior account executive. He met and fell in love with Khalidah Kali and in 1991 they married. His passions were serving God, volunteering, and travelling the world with his wife. He made the Hajj twice in his lifetime and served on the boards of CIOGC and the Southside Eid Committee. He was active in the Islamic community. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Khalidah Kali; former wife and mother of his children, Raja Al-Taqi; son, Farid, Jr.; daughters, Latifa and Najiba; his granddaughter, Meka Fabiyi and her husband, Moyosore; brothers, Archer, Cedric, and Emerson; sister, Evelyn Dobson (nee Christopher); and cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and a wonderful and supportive village of friends and community members. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Zakat Foundation of America or the Pancreatic Cancer Society. Services were performed at Masjid Al-Farooq, 8950 S. Stoney Island. He was interred at Mount Glenwood Cemetary,18301 E. Glenwood Thornton Rd.,Glenwood, Illinois. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019