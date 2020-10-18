Fabian Perovich

Perovich, Fabian
Beloved husband for 64 years to the late Andriana (nee Sucic); loving father of Nivio (Pamela), and John Perovich; beloved son of the late Ivan and Antonia Perovich; fond nonno of Andriana (Jeff) Johnson, Alexandria and Michael Perovich; great grandfather of Charlotte, Parker, and Jack Johnson; dear brother of the late Ivan, Domenico, Giuseppe, Antonio, Antonia Ferro-Casagrande, Rocco, and Piero; fond uncle of many throughout the United States, Croatia, Italy, and Australia. Member of St. Mary's Otok Cres. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel 7740 S. Western Ave. (Chicago) Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home (312) 225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
