1/
Fabian Perovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fabian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perovich, Fabian

Beloved husband for 64 years to the late Andriana (nee Sucic); loving father of Nivio (Pamela), and John Perovich; beloved son of the late Ivan and Antonia Perovich; fond nonno of Andriana (Jeff) Johnson, Alexandria and Michael Perovich; great grandfather of Charlotte, Parker, and Jack Johnson; dear brother of the late Ivan, Domenico, Giuseppe, Antonio, Antonia Ferro-Casagrande, Rocco, and Piero; fond uncle of many throughout the United States, Croatia, Italy, and Australia. Member of St. Mary's Otok Cres. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel 7740 S. Western Ave. (Chicago) Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home (312) 225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved