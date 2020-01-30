|
Jones, Excell (nee Mitchell) Age 91, beloved mother of Jacqueline R. Jones, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. The former professional model, actress, talk show host/producer, and DJ's career spanned over 30 years, working for a variety of radio stations in the Chicagoland - Gary, Indiana area: host of "Woman's World" - WMPP (1470 AM); "Boiling Point" - WFYR (103.5 FM); "Midnight Jazz" - WWCA (1270 AM); and producer/host for several talk shows on WVON (1390 AM), including "On Target." She also co-hosted the talk show "Harambee" on channel 26 TV. Visitation at A.A. Rayner & Sons on Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., 318 East 71st Street, Chicago, IL 60619. Funeral on February 1, 2020, viewing at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columbanus Catholic Church with 11 a.m. Mass to follow. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 30, 2020