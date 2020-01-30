Home

A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6133
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Columbanus Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Columbanus Catholic Church
Excell Jones Obituary
Jones, Excell (nee Mitchell) Age 91, beloved mother of Jacqueline R. Jones, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. The former professional model, actress, talk show host/producer, and DJ's career spanned over 30 years, working for a variety of radio stations in the Chicagoland - Gary, Indiana area: host of "Woman's World" - WMPP (1470 AM); "Boiling Point" - WFYR (103.5 FM); "Midnight Jazz" - WWCA (1270 AM); and producer/host for several talk shows on WVON (1390 AM), including "On Target." She also co-hosted the talk show "Harambee" on channel 26 TV. Visitation at A.A. Rayner & Sons on Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., 318 East 71st Street, Chicago, IL 60619. Funeral on February 1, 2020, viewing at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columbanus Catholic Church with 11 a.m. Mass to follow. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 30, 2020
