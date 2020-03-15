Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
6N487 Crane Road
St. Charles, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
6N487 Crane Road
St. Charles, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyne Galiej
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyne Galiej

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyne Galiej Obituary
Galiej, Evelyne E. (nee Lech) Age 91, died peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, after a short illness. Loving wife of the late Frank J. Galiej. Adored mother of Diane (Joe Florence), Dan (Karen Lancaster) and Sandy (Gary) Klein. Proud grandmother of Jason (Allison) Klein, Jeff (Tricia) Klein, Lauren Klein, Cassie (Jeremy) Robbins and Branden (Jessica) Wick. Loving great grandmother of Addison, Henry, Sydney, Mary, Graham, Ethan, Lillian and Lucy. Preceded in death by her five loving sisters and one brother. Loving aunt to many. Evelyne was born in Pulaski, WI and grew up in Gresham, WI. She moved to Chicago, IL in 1945 where she met and married the love of her life. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and loved to travel. She was always ready for a fun trip to the casino or a shopping spree. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6N487 Crane Road, St. Charles, IL 60175. Interment at St. Adalbert, Niles, Illinois. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Find Value in your own funeral with Pre-Planning. Let Yurs Funeral Home know how we can help.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -