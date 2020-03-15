|
Galiej, Evelyne E. (nee Lech) Age 91, died peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, after a short illness. Loving wife of the late Frank J. Galiej. Adored mother of Diane (Joe Florence), Dan (Karen Lancaster) and Sandy (Gary) Klein. Proud grandmother of Jason (Allison) Klein, Jeff (Tricia) Klein, Lauren Klein, Cassie (Jeremy) Robbins and Branden (Jessica) Wick. Loving great grandmother of Addison, Henry, Sydney, Mary, Graham, Ethan, Lillian and Lucy. Preceded in death by her five loving sisters and one brother. Loving aunt to many. Evelyne was born in Pulaski, WI and grew up in Gresham, WI. She moved to Chicago, IL in 1945 where she met and married the love of her life. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and loved to travel. She was always ready for a fun trip to the casino or a shopping spree. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6N487 Crane Road, St. Charles, IL 60175. Interment at St. Adalbert, Niles, Illinois. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020