Wisinski, Evelyn (nee Orzol), 86, beloved wife of the late Clarence J.; devoted mother of Dale Wisinski, Yvonne "Peanuts" Malo and the late Alan (the late Linda); proud grandmother of six; great-grandmother of seven; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving parents, brothers and sisters. Visitation Saturday February 29, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 11:00 a.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave. (Rte 53 at Short Street), Lisle, IL 60532. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info 630-964-9392 or www.blakelambfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020