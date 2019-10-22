|
Thys, Evelyn Marie (Jendry/Jendrzejczak) Of Chicago, died September 7, 2019, in Frederick, MD, surrounded by family. She was born in Chicago on July 30, 1931. Beloved wife of the late husband, Carl J. Thys; son, Carl J. Thys III (Rosemarie Greco) of San Diego; daughter, Catherine M. Walker (David W. Walker) of Lovettesville, VA; and two grandchildren, Amy L. Walker and Lindsay C. Walker of Alexandria, VA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Storc) Jendrzejczak and Joseph A. Jendrzejczak. She was a lifelong Chicago resident, whom lived in Adamstown, MD for the last year of her life to be close to family. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, a good polka dance, and watching Notre Dame sports. Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, October 24, 2019, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Juliana Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Info, 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 22, 2019