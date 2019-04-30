Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Sroka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Sroka

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Sroka Obituary
Sroka, Evelyn A. (nee Liss) Beloved mother of Dennis (Christine), Christine (Robert) Greene and Kathleen (Joseph) Piatek; loving grandmother of Nathan, Robin, Kristin, Amy (Chase) Lee, Katie (Nick) Trumble, Joseph Piatek II, and Kirby (Brett) Eiler; great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Raymond (Nancy) Parat and the late John Parat, Daniel Parat and Richard Wilczek; fond sister-in-law to Carmella, Anne and Mary Lou (Thomas) Glab; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dedicated Information Clerk at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital for over 30 years. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from The ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Mass St. Priscilla 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert. Visitation Thursday 3:00-8:00 p.m. For info: 773-276-7800 or www.ragobrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now