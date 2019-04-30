|
Sroka, Evelyn A. (nee Liss) Beloved mother of Dennis (Christine), Christine (Robert) Greene and Kathleen (Joseph) Piatek; loving grandmother of Nathan, Robin, Kristin, Amy (Chase) Lee, Katie (Nick) Trumble, Joseph Piatek II, and Kirby (Brett) Eiler; great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Raymond (Nancy) Parat and the late John Parat, Daniel Parat and Richard Wilczek; fond sister-in-law to Carmella, Anne and Mary Lou (Thomas) Glab; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dedicated Information Clerk at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital for over 30 years. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from The ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Mass St. Priscilla 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert. Visitation Thursday 3:00-8:00 p.m. For info: 773-276-7800 or www.ragobrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 30, 2019