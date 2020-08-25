1/
Evelyn MacNamara
MacNamara, Evelyn

Evelyn MacNamara nee Coyne, native of Clonbur, Cloughbrack, Co. Galway, Ireland; beloved wife of the late Bartley; loving mother of Eileen (Bill) Willard, Carmel (Drew) Ludwig, Rita, and Jacquelyn; cherished grandmother of Kaylee, Christopher, Brooklyn, and Madeline; dear sister of Sean, Margaret, the late Mary, Bridie, Sarah, Luke, Martin and Michael; fond aunt and friend to many. Services Private. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
August 24, 2020
Jacquelyn MacNamara
