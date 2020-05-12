Evelyn Kneller
Kneller, Evelyn

Age 84, longtime resident of the Bridgeport neighborhood, passed away May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roger Kneller and the late John Gratchkoff; loving mother of Cindy (Mike) Olson and Sandy (the late Roy) Kneller; cherished grandmother of Eric (Crissy) and Stefan (Melissa) Floyhar, Laurelin (Chad) Posluszny and Roy Jr. (Aubrey), Jeff (Danielle, Hillary) and Korey Kneller (Kaitlin Lang, fiancé); proud great grandmother of 9; dearest sister of Betty Swan (the late Joe Berlinski) and the late Robert (the late Lucy) Stewart; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Evelyn will also be missed by her devoted granddogs, Rockey and Ros. Funeral service and interment at St. Mary Cemetery private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church when it is safe to gather post pandemic. Funeral Services entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Memorial Mass
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
Interment
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Aunt Evelyn was a dear friend of my parents. She is now watching over her family from above with Uncle John & many others. Prayers
Deb & Bill Jolly
Friend
