Kneller, Evelyn
Age 84, longtime resident of the Bridgeport neighborhood, passed away May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roger Kneller and the late John Gratchkoff; loving mother of Cindy (Mike) Olson and Sandy (the late Roy) Kneller; cherished grandmother of Eric (Crissy) and Stefan (Melissa) Floyhar, Laurelin (Chad) Posluszny and Roy Jr. (Aubrey), Jeff (Danielle, Hillary) and Korey Kneller (Kaitlin Lang, fiancé); proud great grandmother of 9; dearest sister of Betty Swan (the late Joe Berlinski) and the late Robert (the late Lucy) Stewart; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Evelyn will also be missed by her devoted granddogs, Rockey and Ros. Funeral service and interment at St. Mary Cemetery private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church when it is safe to gather post pandemic. Funeral Services entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2020.