Eichenbaum , Evelyn Evelyn Eichenbaum nee Fingerman. Loving wife of the late Jay. Devoted mother of Wendy (Stuart) Aling, Jeffrey L. (Julia) Eichenbaum and the late Steven Eichenbaum. Proud grandmother of Josh (Megan), Melissa and Jacob. Cherised great grandmother of Jadyn and Talen. The family appreciates Evelyn's Amazing caregiver Mildred. Private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cancer Wellness Center. 215 Revere Dr, Northbrook, Illinois 60062 www.cancerwellness.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 9, 2020