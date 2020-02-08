Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
Evelyn Dober


1923 - 2020
Dober, Evelyn Rita (nee Ernst), beloved wife of the late Chester Dober; loving mother of Dennis (Judy) Dober and Russell (Sharon) Dober; dearest grandmother of Brian (Brooke) Dober, Shannon (Timothy) Kostka, Chet Dober, Reed (Christina) O' Brien and Courtney (Eric) Pucel; dear great-grandmother of Joey, Jack, Aidan, Jane Wynne, Teagan, Blake, Brody, Evie, Jackson, Greyson and Dominic; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visiation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th just west of Harlem). Visitation Monday 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Rene Goupil Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 8, 2020
