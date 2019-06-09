Home

Evelyn Bartz Obituary
Bartz, Evelyn M. Age 94, of Evergreen Park, passed away June 6, 2019. Evelyn is the loving wife of the late Raymond Robert Bartz; devoted mother to Terry (Marge) Bartz, the late Raymond, Jr., Gary, and Denis Bartz; grandmother to Theresa Bartz, Jennifer (Mike) Martus, and Philip (Ashley Barry) Bartz; proud great-grandmother to Conner and Callie; cherished sister to the late Wilma; fond aunt to Judy and Vern. Evelyn was a ward secretary for Christ Hospital from 1969 to 1991. She will be remembered for her compassion and generosity and will be missed by all who loved her. Private family services will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019
