Baldwin, Evelyn A. (nee Stasik) Beloved wife and best friend of the late Robert Baldwin CFD; loving mother of Paul (Patricia) Baldwin, John CPD (Debbie) Baldwin and Christine (John CFD) O'Hara; cherished grandmother "Busia" of Ryan (Natalie), Erin, Matthew and Kevin; dear sister of Nancy (late Raymond) Helman and the late James Stasik; Gram, aunt and friend to countless others. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, September 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Incarnation Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral.
