N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
1928 - 2019
Adams, Evangeline "Van" 91, longtime resident of Morton Grove, passed away August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late W. Edward Adams; loving mother of Kathy Adams Clausen, Dianne (Tom) McKenna and Joanne Adams Stroud; proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Van attended the University of Dubuque and Roosevelt University studying Journalism, where she was a sportswriter. She and her husband co-founded Adams School of Driving, where they were dedicated to making drivers safe for generations. Van was an exceptional businesswoman and a pioneer in her time. She was an energetic world traveler. During her last 4 years at the Vi in the Glen, she loved social activities and dining with her friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Funeral info, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019
