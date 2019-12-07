|
|
Rii, Eunbin 43, of Chicago, Illinois passed away on December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce nee Chung for over 17 years. Loving father of Daisy Rii who was adopted at Paws Chicago in 2014. He attended Libertyville High School from 1990-1994, received a golf scholarship to attend Augustana College from 1994-1998 and achieved All-American Scholar in 1998. He went on to work at Hewitt Associates (1998-2000), EDS - HP Enterprise Services (2000-2004), and CCC Information Services, Inc. (2004-2007). While working, he attended Loyola University Chicago School of Law earning a Juris Doctor, Cum Laude in 2009. Eunbin Rii started his legal career at the Stark County Public Defender Office in Canton, Ohio as a Staff Attorney in the Family and Juvenile Court Division from 2010-2011, than from 2011-2015 was Litigation Counsel & Coordinator of Litigation Technology at the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission of the Supreme Court of Illinois. He transitioned to General Counsel & Product Manager at Smokeball, Inc (2015-2018) to his current employment at InfoTrack USA, LLC as Vice President of Product (2018-2019). Eunbin enjoyed many activities and hobbies, but loved the most spending his time and life with his wife, Joyce and his black furry child, Daisy. My Love, I miss you so much and my heart aches. But I know we will all be together soon. Memorial Services For Eunbin Rii will take place Wednesday, December 11, 2019 starting at 2:00 p.m. at Old St. Patrick's, 700 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60616. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made to Paws Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 7, 2019