Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Viator Church
Eugenie Boisvert Obituary
Boisvert, Eugenie "Jean" (nee Boyle) Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Richard, Jr. (Suzy), Jim (Robin Beth) and Diane; proud and cherished grandmother of Michelle, Genevieve (David) Barker, Danielle and Dominique; dear great-grandmother of Savannah, Brittney, Kenedie, Audrey, David Chandler and Mary Louise; loving sister of Charles, Anna and the late Eileen. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. going to St. Viator Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. Info 773-588-5850, www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
