Zyskowski, Eugenia V. (nee Sochacki) Passed away March 14, 2019, with her family at her side. Cherished daughter of the late Stanley (the late Agnes); adored wife of 61 years to the late Chester; devoted mother of Clifford (Becky), Judith, Phillip (Jean) Zyskowski, and the late Diane (John) Kennedy; doting "Gramma" to Mindy, Sam, and Jackson Zyskowski, Jared (Lisa) Zystro, and Joe and Nick Zyskowski; dear great-grammy of Toby; beloved sister of the late Ed (the late Kate), the late Adam (Marge), the late Raymond (Sue), the late Edwin (Rose), the late Chester Sochacki, Stella (the late Al) Miciek, the late Frances (the late Bill) Janik, the late Lottie (the late Ed) Matecki, the late Joann (the late Stan) Zalewa, and Eve (the late Joe) Siuciak; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. As a devoted mother, she provided enriching educational experiences and opportunities. Eugenia was a strongly devout Catholic and participated in Eucharistic Adoration. She was a very recognizable (however uncredited) cast member in the movie Groundhog Day. Also she was an avid community activist on many fronts. She earned a real estate license. Later, while working at Resurrection Hospital, she obtained her Health Unit Coordinator certification, making her a modern day pioneer of her time. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., at the Franciscan Village St. Francis of Assisi Chapel (2nd floor), the corner of Main St. and Walker Rd., Lemont, IL 60439. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098 or www.stmarywoodstock.org/whygive. Info: (630) 257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary