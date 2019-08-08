Home

Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
Eugene Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Eugene R. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Kocich); loving father of the late Linda, and the late Michael; cherished grandfather of Lisa (Ray); fond great-grandfather of Ricky and Jeremy; dear brother of Joan (Sam) Cuomo, and the late Dolores (the late Charles) Burton; Gene will be forever remembered as a loving uncle, and dear friend to the Tadin, Cuomo, and Perisin families. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Funeral Services Saturday 9:15 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For info, (312) 225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019
