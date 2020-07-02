1/
Eugene Stanley Kasprowicz
Kasprowicz, Eugene Stanley Age 93, son of the late Stanley and Victoria (née Olszewski) Kasprowicz; beloved husband of Carol (née Kwasigroch); his devoted wife of 67 years; loving father of Jeanine (Stewart) Berlocher, Eugene (Chris), Mary (Dan Bujas), Lisa (Bart) Ryckbosch, Carolyn Zurkawicz, Barbara (Ted Lein), the late Victoria (Dan) Bujas; cherished grandpa of 15; great-grandpa of 12; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gene was a graduate of S.S. Peter and Paul elementary and Kelly high schools, a longtime member of the S.S. Peter and Paul Baseball Club, former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. He worked many long hours and also enjoyed celebrating, including dancing the polka and breaking into song at every opportunity. He believed in the power of love. Visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020, at S.S. Peter and Paul Church, 3745 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60609, at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, Il 60056 are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Czachor Funeral Home. Pre-registration is required for attendance, as space is limited. For funeral info or pre-registration, contact Bart Czachor at 773-547-3840. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
S.S. Peter and Paul Church
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15 AM
S.S. Peter and Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Czachor Funeral Home
3661 S Wood St
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 547-3840
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 2, 2020
ear Gene & Chris,
I am so sorry about the loss of your father, Gene. The grief of loosing a father is something that will take some time and I am sure he was someone very special.
I will keep your dad in my prayers.
John Gabriel
John P Gabriel
Friend
