Lewaniak, Sr., Eugene F. 88, Korean War United States Army Veteran; beloved husband of the late great Patricia (nee Saratowicz); loving father of Denise Lewaniak, Celeste Lewaniak, Linda (Kathy) Lewaniak, Eugene (Sue) Lewaniak and Teresa (Jim) Denk; dearest grandfather of Alyson (Andrew) Lubker, Stephanie Lewaniak, Tanner Flinn, Connor Flinn, Thea, James and Charlie Denk; grandfather of Emma and Sophia Lubker; dear brother of the late Joseph (late Frances) and late Edward (late Esther) Lewaniak; fond uncle of many. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Barbara, Brookfield. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Community Mausoleum. Member of the Casimir Pulaski Post #25 Polish Legion of American Veterans, Electric Post #769 American Legion, 6 Meter Club of Chicago KB90YQ, Masonic Lodge #995 Westchester and Medinah Shriners of North America, member over 50 years Master Craftsmen of Chicago Chapter #1 and Grand Master Craftsmen of Grand Lodge. In honor of Eugene Lewaniak's memory, the family requests donations to those that have cared for him so compassionately the last six months at Edward Hines, Jr. Hospital or Loyola Medicine Cancer Center. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 9, 2020